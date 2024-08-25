Series Slips Away in Sunday Loss to Kannapolis

August 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-66, 23-29 2nd Half) dropped their fourth straight game to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (64-56, 23-31 2nd Half) in Sunday series conclusion, surrendering five runs in the top of the fourth and trailing the rest of the way in a 9-2 final.

Bryce Mayer made his professional debut and stranded the bases loaded in his lone inning. The 16th round pick from the 2024 draft out of Mizzou walked two and hit a batter before escaping the jam on a Ryan Burrowes flyout.

Mayer turned the game over to Pedro Maquez (L, 1-1) in the second inning who pitched two scoreless innings beforea surrendering five runs in the top of the fourth. Sam Antonacci was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, George Wolkow grounded into an RBI fielder's choice, and Alec Makarewicz single home two in the five-run rally.

Fayetteville quickly grabbed two back against Tanner McDougal in the bottom of the fourth on a Max Hoy walk and Lucas Spence hit-by-pitch that both came when the bases were loaded.

Marquez allowed two more in the fifth before turning it over to Danny Trehey to grab the final out of the inning. Kannapolis added their final two in the top of the eighth with a two-run single from Luis Pineda.

Clete Hartzog, Mark McLaughlin and Connery Peters combined for a scoreless Kannapolis bullpen effort over 4.1 innings.

The Woodpeckers will be off on Monday before heading to Charleston, South Carolina for the final road series of the season beginning Tuesday night against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753954/final/box

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.