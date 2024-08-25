Sox Blanked by Hillcats in 3-0 Loss

SALEM, Va. - Despite scoreless outings from the collection of Juan Valera, Nicholas Judice, Calvin Bickerstaff and Griffin Kilander, the Salem Red Sox (64-55) saw their two-game winning streak come to a close in a 3-0 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats (63-54) on Saturday evening at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The loss dropped the Sox to 30-23 in the second half of play, with Salem still just two back of first place and the Fredericksburg Nationals.

This was a pitcher's duel at its finest. With just five combined hits and the game scoreless going into ninth - with a special assist from two defensive web gems out of Franklin Arias and Nelly Taylor Jr. - that's when the ice started to break.

Having given just two hits at the time, without a single one surrendered by the Salem bullpen, the Sox then turned to right-hander Nathanael Cruz to try and keep the game tied.

After an infield single, and a walk and a hit by pitch, Cruz then plunked catcher Logun Clark, allowing Barrett Riebock to score, and giving the Hillcats a 1-0 lead.

After a Juan Benjamin fielder's choice and a Cruz wild pitch, Lynchburg would increase the lead to 3-0, one that the Hillcats wouldn't relinquish.

The Red Sox and Hillcats conclude their six-game set when they return to Salem Memorial Ballpark on Sunday afternoon for a 3:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Left-hander Jojo Ingrassia gets the ball.

