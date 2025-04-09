Shorebirds Edge Woodpeckers in Home Opener

April 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (1-3) opened Perdue Stadium with a narrow 3-2 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Delmarva's starting pitcher, Evan Yates, delivered a strong outing in his season debut as he set the tone with four shutout innings, striking out a career-high eight batters with no walks.

The offense supplied Yates with run support in the bottom of the fourth as they scored their first run on a balk with Raylin Ramos touching home to make it 1-0. Yasmil Bucce upped the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single. Edrei Campos capped off the inning with an RBI double to give Delmarva a 3-0 advantage.

With the score still 3-0 in the seventh, the Woodpeckers took advantage of a throwing error with the bases loaded to score two runs, pulling Fayetteville within one at 3-2.

Ben Vespi rebounded following the two-run error by stranding two runners in the seventh and eighth innings to keep Delmarva's 3-2 lead intact.

Bryan Bautista took the ball for his season debut in the ninth inning, and he finished the job by retiring the Woodpeckers in order, preserving the Shorebirds' first win of 2025.

Reliever Christian Herberholz (1-0) earned his first victory in his professional debut by throwing 2.1 innings. Bryan Bautista (1) was awarded the save, while starting pitcher Ramsey David (0-1) suffered the loss for Fayetteville.

The Shorebirds will try to build a winning streak on Thursday as they battle the Woodpeckers in a doubleheader starting at 5:35 p.m. Michal Caldon makes his professional debut for Delmarva in game one against Alonzo Tredwell. Chase Allsup takes the mound for game two versus Fayetteville's Joan Ogando.

