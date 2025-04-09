Crawdads Hold Augusta to One Hit

April 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads outfielder Wady Mendez

Hickory, NC - Brooks Fowler and Michael Valverde led a quartet of pitchers to another dominant performance on Wednesday afternoon as the Hickory Crawdads cruised to a 6-2 win in front of 3,328 fans on the first Education Day game of 2025.

The 'Dads pitching staff allowed just one hit in the seventh inning, the only knock given up across two games so far at LP Frans Stadium.

Brooks Fowler set the tone for Hickory, as he tossed four hitless frames as the Crawdads (4-1) scored a pair of runs in the third inning to take the lead for good on the chilly afternoon.

The Crawdads would add three more runs in the fourth to keep their distance against Augusta (2-3), who was collecting just one hit in the first 18 innings of the series.

Offensively, Maxton Martin picked up three hits for a second straight day to pace the Crawdads, having scored at least five runs in each of the clubs first five games.

Valverde pitched the final two innings for Hickory, striking out three hitters to earn his first win of the season.

Tomorrow, Caden Scarborough gets the ball for Hickory, going opposite Owen Hackman in a 7pm start. The game will be streamed on the Bally's Sports Live app and MiLB.TV.

