Columbia Scores Eight Unanswered to Down RiverDogs

April 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Columbia, S.C. - The RiverDogs couldn't maintain an early lead as the Columbia Fireflies surged in the middle innings to defeat Charleston 8-3 on Wednesday night at Segra Park. With the defeat, the RiverDogs fall to 0-5 to open the season.

The R-Dogs opened the contest by scoring in the first three innings.

In the first, a two-out double by Brady Marget set up an RBI single by Angel Mateo to open the scoring. In the second, Woo Shin dashed home on a wild pitch to boost the advantage to 2-0.

In the third inning, Jack Lines punched an opposite-field, RBI double to collect his first hit in the professional ranks, growing the lead to 3-0.

RiverDogs starter Jacob Kmatz turned in a strong outing in his professional debut, limiting the Fireflies to just one run in four innings of work, scattering six hits.

Columbia turned the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. The first four batters of the inning reached, capped by an RBI single from Hyungchan Um that trimmed the lead to 3-2.

Then, with one out, Derlin Figueroa lashed a go-ahead, two-RBI double to make it 4-3 Fireflies. A batter later, Josi Novas blasted a three-run home run to left field, pushing the Fireflies advantage to 7-3.

Noah Beal slowed the Columbia bats out of the RiverDogs bullpen, allowing just one unearned run in three innings to complete the game.

Charleston couldn't muster a response and left four runners in scoring position in the final four innings.

The RiverDogs will be back in action against the Fireflies tomorrow at 7:05pm. Charleston native Trey Pooser is scheduled to start, making his pro debut.

The RiverDogs return to Riley Park next week to host the Hickory Crawdads for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.