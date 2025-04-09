Mudcats Beat Myrtle Beach to Win Fifth Straight

April 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back as they cruised to their fifth consecutive victory, beating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9-2 on Wednesday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Carolina (5-0) took the lead in the second inning scoring three times. The inning was highlighted by a Luis Pena two-run single.

That lead expanded to 6-0 one inning later when Luiyin Alastre grounded for the first run and Yannic Walther followed with a two-run single.

Myrtle Beach (3-2) tried to claw back into the contest but could manage only a single run in the third and the eighth innings. For the second straight night in the series, the Carolina bullpen was lights outs, working seven innings without allowing an earned run and yielding just one walk.

John Holobetz (W, 1-0) was the star of the night on the mound for the Mudcats, working five innings with nine strikeouts and permitting one unearned run.

Carolina added a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth as they cruised to the 9-2 win.

The series continues Thursday night at 6:35 when Carolina sends RHP Jack Hostetler (1-0, 1.80) to the mound while Myrtle Beach will oppose with RHP Nazier Mule (0-0, 0.00).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

