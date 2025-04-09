Pelicans Fall to MudCats in Game Two of Opening Homestand, 9-2

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Carolina MudCats 9-2 on Wednesday evening from Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (3-2) threatened in the home half of the first inning when Angel Cepda notched the first triple of the season for a Myrtle Beach hitter. A strikeout and a line drive double play ended the frame.

In the top of the second inning, the Mudcats (5-0) worked four consecutive walks against starter Will Frisch (0-1). A two-run single by Luis Peña pushed the Carolina lead to 3-0.

The MudCats added on with a three spot in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Yannic Walther.

In the bottom of the third inning, Christopher Paciolla put the Birds on the board with an RBI single to left, plating Michael Carico.

Trailing 6-1 in the top of the seventh, a double steal of second and home extended the Carolina lead.

An eighth inning RBI double by Walther capped off the scoring for the MudCats, giving Carolina a 9-1 advantage.

Leonel Espinoza drove in Cepeda in the bottom of the eighth with a single to center, bringing the score to 9-2.

Myrtle Beach used a season-high-tying five pitchers after Frisch lasted only 1.2 innings in his first start of the season. Cole Reynolds delivered the longest appearance, spinning 3.0 innings in which he allowed one run on two hits and three walks while fanning four.

Offensively, the Pelicans were held to just three hits, going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 10th. RHP Nazier Mule (0-0, -.--) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jack Hostetler (1-0, 1.80) for Carolina.

