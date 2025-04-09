FredNats have home opener hangover, lose 6-2 to Salem

April 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (1-4) mustered just four hits in a 6-2 loss to the Salem Red Sox (4-1) a night after a walk-off win in the home opener, narrowly avoiding a shutout with two eighth-inning runs.

For the second consecutive night, the Red Sox made the third inning their money inning, plating four runs off of Fredericksburg starter Davian Garcia after six runs Tuesday. Garcia skirted around baserunners in the first inning but couldn't wiggle out in the third, allowing four hits and walking two with doubles from shortstop Franklin Arias and DH Antonio Anderson. Arias, Boston's 4th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, had another multi-hit game and now has one in all five of Salem's games this season.

In a 4-0 hole, the FredNats were already down for the count and simply could not get to Salem starter Steven Brooks who was making his professional debut. Brooks, 22 and a product of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, spun five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out four FredNats. He was relieved by Matt McShane in the sixth inning who matched his dominance, firing 2.1 scoreless, hitless frames with six punchouts.

The Nationals didn't get on the board until the eighth inning when they were already down 6-0. Center fielder Elijah Nunez slapped a triple into right-center field to drive in Yoander Rivero and was brought in when catcher Nate Rombach rolled a hard single up the middle to make it 6-2 Salem.

Fredericksburg got a base runner in the ninth inning before Nathanael Cruz shut the door for a Red Sox win, evening the series at a game apiece.

Brooks (1-0) earned the win in his debut and Garcia (0-1) got the loss after his blow-up inning.

In game three Thursday, Fredericksburg sends Bryan Polanco (0-1, 5.40) to the mound against Salem's lefty Brandon Clarke (0-0, 0.00).

