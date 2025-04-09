Novas Blast Powers Columbia to 8-3 Win

Columbia, SC - Josi Novas mashed a 106 MPH three-run homer in a six-run fifth inning that led the Fireflies to an 8-3 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday at Segra Park.

The inning started after Milo Rushford worked a walk and the first four Fireflies to the plate reached safely. Hyungchan Um drove in the first run of the frame with a single. After that, Derlin Figueroa roped a double to right to give the Fireflies their first lead of the game 4-3. With Figueroa and Colton Becker aboard, Novas mashed his homer to tilt the game 7-3 in favor of the Fireflies.

Two innings later, Novas came to the plate and singled to score Becker for his fourth RBI of the game. Becker also scored his third run of the contest on the play.

Columbia got on the board in the fourth. Colton Becker started the rally with a one out single. He advanced to second off the bat of Josi Novas before Roni Cabrera ran out a fielder's choice to score the shortstop.

Mason Miller (W, 1-0) turned the tide for the Fireflies. The southpaw spun three scoreless innings after Charleston started the game with a run in three-straight frames. Next, Hensen Leal wrung up four in a pair of scoreless innings before Dennis Colleran closed things out with a scoreless ninth inning.

Charleston cracked the score column early Wednesday night. After Yeri Perez (L, 0-1) cut down the first two batters in the first, Brad Marget served a double to left field and came around on an Angel Mateo base knock plated the first baseman to break the scoreless tied.

The RiverDogs weren't done there. They added a run in the second off three walks, a wild pitch and a hit batter. In the third, Jack Lines roped a double to score Mateo and make it a 3-0 game.

The Fireflies continue their season with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 1.93 ERA) takes the mound for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Trey Pooser (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

