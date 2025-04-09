Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.9 vs Charleston

April 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and Charleston counters with righty Jacob Kmatz (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tonight is a Dog Days of Summer presented by CVETS. Bring your pup with you to the ballpark with your purchase of a lawn seat.

PITCHING LEADS THE WAY IN HOME OPENER 4-1 WIN: The Columbia Fireflies rallied behind Wolters' first start of 2025 to beat the Charleston RiverDogs 4-1 at Segra Park Tuesday night. Blake Wolters (W, 1-0) dominated in his first start on the bump in 2025. The righty fired a career-high five, one-hit innings while punching out a handful of batters. Only one arm was needed in relief. Jordan Woods (S, 1) retired the final 12 batters of the game, giving up a single, unearned run to get Columbia to the finish line. Columbia got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Colton Becker drew a lead-off walk and stole second without hesitation. He advanced on a pop-out from Asbel Gonzalez before Hyungchan Um poked a single up the middle to score Becker from third and break the scoreless tie.

ON THE BOARD: Tuesday, Blake Wolters tied a career-best five innings pitched in a dominating performance against the Charleston RiverDogs. The righty allowed just one hit while punching out five batters to clinch his first win of 2025.Wolters threw 38 of his 61 pitches for strikes before handing the ball to the Fireflies bullpen.

MULTI-HIT MAGIC: Last night, Stone Russell went 2-4 with the Fireflies only extra-base hit of the game. The third baseman joined Derlin Figueroa as the only two Fireflies players with multiple, multi-hit games this year. Each has a two and a three hit game across the first four contests of the season. Overall, the Fireflies have 10 multiple-hit games under their belt on the young season.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF: Sunday, Derlin Figueroa became the first player in affiliated baseball to hit a pair of homers and walk four times in a single game since Josh Van Meter accomplished the feat June 14, 2021 for the Reno Aces as they sqaured off against Las Vegas. Figueroa also became the first Fireflies player to homer twice in a game since himself September 4, 2024 and the first player to walk four times in a game for Columbia since he did August 4, 2024. He is also the first Fireflies player to drive in six runs in a game since Trevor Werner accomplished the feat against Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023. With the two homers Sunday, Figueroa now has 15 in his Fireflies career, tying him with Brett Squires for fourth-most all-time.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: The Fireflies have a new manager this season. David Noworyta is a 28-year-old former catcher who has coached within the Royals Organization since the 2022 season. The skipper played at the University of Hawaii prior to playing on the Tigers farm. Noworyta has baseball in his blood. His father, Steve worked for the White Sox and Philidelphia Phillies for over 40 years, retiring as the Director of Minor League Operations for the Phillies.

A WINTER DOWN UNDER: This winter, two members of the Fireflies, Brennon McNair and Hyungchan Um, played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. The two showed off their skills as McNair led the circuit in HR (11), XBH (18) and was top-five in SLG (.540), RBI (26) and SB (11). Was the fifth player in ABL history with 10 HR and 10 SB in season. Um wasn't far behind leading the League in Total Bases (78), finishing second to 2024 Fireflies teammate Brennon McNair in homers (10) and finishing top five in RBI (24), slugging percentage (.561), OPS (.912), hits (40) and extra-base hits (17). Both finished the 2024 season on the roster and are starting the year back in the Carolina League.

