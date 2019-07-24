Shorebirds Blank Drive Twice

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds held the Greenville Drive off the scoreboard all day long as they swept a doubleheader in shutout fashion on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The Shorebirds (23-10, 71-31) took the front end 4-0 before claiming the nightcap 2-0 from the Drive (15-18, 47-56).

Game 1

Hector Guance (8-3) snagged the win for the Shorebirds with five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out five.

Kevin Biondic (4-3) took the loss for the Drive despite throwing six innings in a complete game. Biondic allowed four runs on eight hits without issuing a walk and two strikeouts.

In the second inning, Seamus Curran lead off the frame with a walk for Delmarva. After a flyout, Curran moved to second on a tapper back to the mound. Alexis Torres brought him around as he socked a double to left to plate home the first run of the game.

Four straight hits to open the third helped the Shorebirds tack on two more. Jaylen Ferguson floated a single to left to open the inning and Adam Hall followed with an infield knock. In his first game with the Shorebirds, Johnny Rizer dunked an RBI single into left to bring home Ferguson. After fellow newcomer Zach Watson loaded the bases with his first single, Seamus Curran lofted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 3-0 Shorebirds.

Edison Lantigua pushed it to 4-0 Delmarva in the fourth as he socked a solo homer, his second of the year, giving the Shorebirds their winning margin.

Hall posted his team-leading 34th multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Ferguson matched him with the same 2-for-3 and line with a run for Delmarva.

Greenville mustered only two hits in the game, singles from Dalvin Granberg and Grant Williams.

Game 2

Nick Vespi (6-5) secured the win out of the bullpen for the Shorebirds, throwing two shutout frames as he did not allow a hit while walking one and striking out two. Angel Padron (1-6) was saddled with the loss for the Drive, allowing one run on four hits in three innings with one walk while striking out three. Felix Bautista picked up his second save of the year for Delmarva with a scoreless seventh.

The Shorebirds got on the board first again, this time in the third. Ryne Ogren singled to start the inning and Ferguson brought him home with a booming double off the wall in left-center to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

With a man on in the top of the sixth, Triston Casas nearly put the Drive ahead with a would-be two-run home run, but Rizer scaled the wall in right field and robbed Casas to keep the Shorebirds in front.

Cody Roberts provided an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Jean Carlos Encarnacion doubled to begin the inning, and three batters later Roberts poked an RBI single to right to give Delmarva some breathing room at 2-0.

Bautista let men reach the corners in the seventh, but Roberts threw out Williams trying to steal second to end the game.

Ogren had the only multi-hit game of game two for the Shorebirds, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Greenville was limited to just three singles from Casas, Alan Marrero, and Williams.

Adam Stauffer started the clean sheet for Delmarva and lasted four innings in a no-decision, allowing just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.

By holding Greenville to just five hits across 14 innings, Delmarva completed its first doubleheader sweep of the season in five tries and nailed down back-to-back shutouts of the season, their 13th and 14th clean sheets.

The Shorebirds will go for the series sweep of the Drive on Thursday night. Gray Fenter (6-2, 2.18) gets the start for Delmarva against Brayan Bello (4-6, 6.42) for Greenville. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. The first 500 fans through the gates of Perdue Stadium on Thursday will receive an orange visor courtesy of Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. It's also KISS 95.9 Thirsty Thursday presented by Salisbury Pit & Pub and Maryland Pride Thursday. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer and Sam Jellinek on the call.

