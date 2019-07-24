Johnson Twirls Career-Best 5.2 Innings in 2-1 Loss

HICKORY, N.C. - Evan Johnson recorded a career-best 5.2 innings in his second Low-A start, but West Virginia was only able to muster five hits in a 2-1 loss to the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Johnson was brilliant again over the first four innings of his evening, setting down the first 12 men he faced in order with four strikeouts. However, Melvin Novoa broke up the perfect outing for Johnson, leading off the fifth with a solo bomb to left field that made it 1-0 Hickory (22-10, 63-35).

The former Creighton Blue Jay allowed just that one run while striking out five and not issuing a free pass over his 5.2 innings of work. Benjamin Onyshko (3-3) notched the final out of the sixth, stranding his inherited runner, Jonathan Ornelas, at third to keep the deficit at one.

Meanwhile, Grant Wolfram silenced the Power (15-18, 52-51) over his five innings, ceding just two hits and fanning five men. Grant Anderson (7-4) fired a scoreless sixth after giving up a leadoff single to Manny Pazos, but West Virginia was able to strike against him in the seventh.

With two down in the stanza, Nick Rodriguez laced a double down the left-field line. The next batter, Jake Anchia, singled him in to tie the ballgame at one.

The Crawdads answered right back in the bottom of the frame, with Matt Whatley smacking a two-out double off Onyshko to vault Hickory back in front 2-1.

Kelvin Gonzalez (S,3) subdued the Power over the final two innings, retiring all six batters he dealt with.

Bobby Honeyman, who went 0-for-4, saw his 18-game hitting streak come to a close. Honeyman's streak was tied with Jarred Kelenic for the longest hitting streak by a West Virginia slugger this season.

The Power concludes their three-game series against the Hickory Crawdads Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Josias De Los Santos (1-6, 5.43 ERA) heads to the hill for West Virginia, while Hickory sends righty Hans Crouse (3-1, 3.86 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power returns to Appalachian Power Park on July 31 for another seven-game homestand that welcomes the Rome Braves and Greensboro Grasshoppers to town. Some highlights of the homestand include CAMC Night on Friday, August 2, and Back to School Night on Saturday, August 3. The Power will sport special 'Hot Shot' jerseys on Friday that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the CAMC Foundation and benefiting local causes in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, the first 1,000 fans can receive a limited edition backpack as a part of Back to School Night, presented by Todd Judy Ford. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

