Shorebirds Begin Second Half with Wire-To-Wire Victory

June 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (24-42, 1-0) began the second half of the regular season with a convincing, 8-2 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-38, 0-1).

It took two pitches for Delmarva to take the lead as Thomas Sosa began the night with a lead-off home run that traveled 420 feet, his fourth of the season gave the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage.

Luis Valdez extended the lead to 2-0 with a two-out, RBI triple in the second that brought home Kevin Guerrero.

That lead was secured thanks to a strong start from Eccel Correa who tossed four shutout innings on the mound.

In the sixth, Delmarva's offense produced two-out damage courtesy of Thomas Sosa and Aron Estrada who each provided a two-run single to give the Shorebirds a 6-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers broke the shutout in the sixth on a bases-loaded single with two out by Juan Santander. However, that's all Fayetteville would score in the frame and the Shorebirds maintained a comfortable, 6-2 advantage.

The Shorebirds delivered with two outs again in the ninth with an RBI double by Aneudis Mordán, and a run scoring-single that scored Mordán one pitch later from Jake Cunningham, helping Delmarva match its largest lead of the night at 8-2.

Harif Frias shut out the Woodpeckers in the bottom of the ninth, preserving a six-run victory for the Shorebirds in the opening game of the second half.

Carter Baumler (1-0) earned the victory in his first appearance with the Shorebirds. Starter pitcher, Alonzo Tredwell (1-6) was saddled with the loss for Fayetteville.

Delmarva looks to take the series lead and start the second half 2-0 on Saturday with Braxton Bragg taking the mound versus Yeriel Santos for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

