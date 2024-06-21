803 Night at Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and the City of North Augusta are excited to announce 803 Night at Riverside Village on Saturday, August 3rd. This new block party event will feature a concert at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater and culminate with a BOOMing Fireworks Show as a part of the GreenJackets Game verse the Down East Wood Ducks that evening.

803 Night will kick off with a special Ribbon Cutting for the Sharon Jones Amphitheater at 3:30pm. Starting at 4pm the community can enjoy a FREE concert with South Carolina's own Cody Webb performing on the main stage of the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. Inflatables, face painting and activities for all ages to enjoy will be available.

"803 night will be epic as we partner with the GreenJackets for a fun filled night of music and a ball game for our citizens and fans," stated Briton Williams, Mayor of North Augusta Mayor. "Come join us as we reopen the Sharon Jones Amphitheater with great music and give away a lot of swag as we kickoff our new branding campaign and logo. Come join us as we Explore NA at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, boat dock and SRP Park at 803 night!"

Following the concert and festival guests are invited to head into SRP Park to enjoy GreenJackets Baseball. A special 8.03 Ticket package (plus taxes/fee's) is available for South Carolina residents to enjoy the GreenJackets Game that evening that culminates with a BOOMing Fireworks Celebration. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm that evening. To purchase tickets visit: http://bit.ly/AGJ_803_Night

"803 Night is something we envisioned when we moved to Riverside Village and are extremely excited to work with the City of North Augusta to make it happen on 8/03," said Brandon Greene, General Manager of Augusta GreenJackets. We are excited for our fans and community to enjoy a full evening of things to do in and outside of SRP Park capped off with a fireworks show!"

803 Night Rundown:

Ribbon Cutting for the Sharon Jones Amphitheater at 3:30

Cody Webb Concert on the main stage of the Sharon Jones Amphitheater (4-5:30)

GreenJackets First Pitch vs. the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) 6:35pm

Post-game BOOMing Fireworks

To learn more or purchase tickets visit http://bit.ly/AGJ_803_Night

