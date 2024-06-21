Mudcats Blitz Fireflies

June 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats broke open a scoreless ballgame with a pair of runs in the fifth inning and did not look back as they cruised past the Columbia Fireflies 10-2 on Friday night at Segra Park.

Carolina (1-0 second half, 42-24 overall) scored six of their 10 runs between the fifth and seventh innings which was highlighted by a pair of hits and RBIs from Filippo Di Turi.

In the ninth, Daniel Guilarte and David Garcia each collected RBI knocks to stretch the lead to 10-2.

Columbia (0-1 second half, 35-31 overall) collected a pair of runs on single tallies in the sixth and seventh. Erick Pena's RBI double in the sixth was the offensive highlight of the game for the Fireflies.

The two teams face-off again Saturday night in Columbia with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. The Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 25 to begin a six-game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

