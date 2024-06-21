BeerMongers Run Away from GreenJackets in 7-1 Win

SALEM, Va. - Led by Albert Feliz's two-run homer and Freili Encarnacion's 2-for-4 day, the Salem BeerMongers (34-32) won their second game in the six-game set in a 7-1 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets (27-38) on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

With the win, Salem finishes above .500 for the first time in the first half of play since 2021, with the second half of the season set to commence Friday evening.

The scoring got started early on. The BeerMongers struck first on a Nazzan Zanetello RBI double in the home half of the third, giving Salem a quick 1-0 advantage three innings in.

Augusta would immediately punch back, though. Will Verdung would proceed to score on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 1, with the game remaining at a standstill for the foreseeable frames.

It wasn't until the home half of the seventh in which the Mongers would put themselves ahead. With runners at the corners and just one down, a Fraymi De Leon sacrifice fly gave Salem the 2-1 lead, and two hitters later, it was Feliz's turn to cash in.

The BeerMonger first baseman pounded his aforementioned two-run homer high over the left field wall, vaulting the Mongers up 4-1 and subsequently putting the game away.

Right-hander Conor Steinbaugh (2-2) picked up the win for Salem in the six-run victory, tossing three innings of hitless ball, while fellow CJ Weins earned his third save.

The Salem Red Sox return to Salem Memorial Ballpark on Friday night to continue their six-game series with the GreenJackets for a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Left-hander Noah Dean gets the ball.

