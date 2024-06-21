FXBG Wraps Up First Half with Comeback Win

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Sammy Infante capped off a late FredNat rally as they closed out the first half with a 4-2 win. FXBG closes the half with a 35-31 record, and Down East wraps with a 35-30 mark.

The Wood Ducks tagged Travis Sykora for a run in the top of the second inning, but him and Kohl both brought their best stuff. For the Nats, Sykora spun five brilliant frames with just the one run against him, and struck out a career-best eight hitters.

Kohl matched Sykora stride for stride, as the lefty shutout the FredNats over six innings, with 10 punchouts to boot.

FXBG quickly jumped on the Down East bullpen, in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Sammy Infante on second base, Roismar Quintana rolled a ball to shortstop that was thrown away, and Infante scored to tie the game 1-1.

The Wood Ducks retook the lead the next half inning, but the Freddies punched right back in the bottom of the eighth. A leadoff single from Nate Ochoa, followed by a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases for John McHenry. He lifted the first pitch he saw into left field, for a game-tying sac fly. Sammy Infante followed McHenry with a line drive single down the right field line to put the FredNats up 3-2, before a wild pitch made it 4-2.

Samuel Vasquez allowed a pair of base runners in the ninth inning, but danced out of trouble to close out a 4-2 Nats win. Moises Diaz (3-1) picked up the official win, Josh Savage (1-2) took the loss, and Vasquez earned his third save.

In game four, the first game of the second half, Jarlin Susana (1-6, 6.10) gets the ball against Jose Gonzalez (1-3, 1.41) in a 7:05 start.

