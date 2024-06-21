Freddies Blank Ducks 4-0

June 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Jarlin Susana set the tone for a 4-0 FredNat win, to begin the second half. FXBG is 1-0 (36-31 overall) and Down East is 0-1 (35-31).

Susana and Wood Duck starter Paul Bonzagni were both excellent, with Bonzagni tossing four scoreless frames. Jarlin one-upped him with five shutout innings, to go along with eight strikeouts. Over his last four starts, Susana has allowed two earned runs in 20 innings.

Fredericksburg finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. Roismar Quintana roped a two-out double, then moved to third base on a balk. Marcus Brown followed Quintana, fell behind 1-2, but then flipped a single into right field which put the Nats up by a run.

Kevin Rodriguez tossed two scoreless innings after Susana, then the Nats created some breathing room in the home eighth. Brandon Pimentel and Roismar Quintana each singled with one out, before Marcus Brown drove them both home with a single, aided by an E9 to make it 3-0 Freddies. Caleb Farmer pushed the lead to 4-0 with another two out single.

Anthony Arguelles worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, to close out a 4-0 FredNat shutout win. Kevin Rodriguez (4-1) got the official decision, and Jose Gonzalez (1-4) took the loss. In game five, Marc Davis (0-2, 3.72) starts against Alejandro Rosario (2-2, 1.49).

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.