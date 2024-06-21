Pelicans' Second Half Starts with 4-3 Loss to Cannon Ballers

After tying the game in the eighth, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans allowed a run in the bottom half of the inning to drop Friday's game 4-3 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday night. The game marked the start of the second half of the season. The Birds stand at 29-38 overall and 0-1 in the second half, while the Cannon Ballers improved to 42-25 and 1-0 in the second half.

Carter Trice (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI) brought home two on a double in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game. Drew Bowser (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) knocked in a run to tie the game at three in the top of the eighth inning.

Francis Reynoso (0-2) took the loss after sacrificing the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth. Starter Nazier Mulé allowed two earned runs in his two innings with three walks and one strikeout. The Pelicans walked nine and struck out just five in the loss.

After a leadoff triple by George Wolkow (1-4, 3B) Ryan Burrowes (0-3, RBI) brought home home on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth as the Cannon Ballers took the lead. Drake Logan (0-1, 2 RBI, BB) led Kannapolis with two RBI off a walk and a sacrifice fly.

With one earned run in 2 1/3 innings, reliever Connery Peters (2-0) took the win while striking out four. Nick Altermatt grabbed the save with a pair of strikeouts in the final inning.

The series continues on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

