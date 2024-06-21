Fireflies Fall 10-2 Friday vs Mudcats

June 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Fireflies started the second half with a doozy, losing 10-2 to the Carolina Mudcats Friday night at Segra Park.

Carolina was the first team to score again. Luis Castillo drew a two out walk in the fifth before a Yoswar Garcia infield single set the table for the Mudcats. Next, Blayberg Diaz reached on a fielding error from Lizandro Rodriguez to score Castillo and break the scoreless tie. Fillipo Di Turi closed out the inning with a single, scoring Garcia to give Carolina a 2-0 lead through five innings.

Carolina would get another pair of unearned runs in the top of the sixth. Yophery Rodriguez reached on another fielding error from Lizandro Rodriguez to start off the sixth. Next, Cooper Pratt extended his league-best on-base streak to 28 games with a double to plate Rodriguez. Reece Walling closed out the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Pratt and increased Carolina's lead to 4-0.

Luis Polanco allowed five runs, only three of which were earned in three frames vs the Mudcats. He turned the ball over to Nicholas Regalado in the eighth with a pair of outs. Regalado allowed three runs in the ninth, which gave the Mudcats a 10-2 lead.

Blake Wolters (L, 2-2) was stellar in his 11th start of the season. The righty retired 13-consecutive hitters from the first to fifth innings and went 4.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

Enniel Cortez was excellent in his Carolina League debut. The 18-year-old worked four scoreless innings before Morris Austin (W, 5-3) got Carolina to the late game with three innings of relief work.

The Fireflies got on the board in the sixth. Blake Mitchell drew a lead-off walk. The designated hitter swiped his 17th base of the season before Erick Pena popped up a two out double that Pratt lost in the lights. Mitchell hustled all the way around from second to put Columbia on the board and make it a 4-1 game.

Brennon McNair added an RBI double in the seventh that brought home Dionmy Salon. The run cut Carolina's lead to 6-2 at the time.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-1, 3.69 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Carolina counters with righty Josh Knoth (2-3, 4.05).

Tomorrow's the night you've been waiting for at Segra Park! It's Bluey at the Ballpark, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Everyone's favorite cartoon character will be at Segra Park meeting with fans and we'll have Bluey-themed drinks and fairy bread at concessions stands. If that weren't enough, we'll cap the night off with a fireworks show. Buy your tickets at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.