Shorebirds & Professional Sports Catering to Host Casting Call Wednesday, June 9 from 4-7 PM

June 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce the Shorebirds upcoming casting call on Wednesday, June 9 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out the casting call application prior to the event and applications will only be accepted on June 9. Please do not bring your application to the Shorebirds office on any other date besides the day of casting call.

The Delmarva Shorebirds and our Food Services partner, Professional Sports Catering, are both seeking new gameday workers for multiple different departments for the 2021 season.

There are a wide variety of positions available that both organizations are looking to fill. Positions open include anywhere from grounds crew to merchandise, the Flock, amusements, parking, and food service jobs. For more information on the specific positions, please refer to the casting call application below.

Again, applications will only be accepted on the day of casting call, June 9, and applicants are encouraged to bring a filled-out application to the event to make the process go smoother, but applications will be available to fill out at casting call. In order to be considered for any position for the 2021 season, you must attend the 2021 casting call at the stadium.

At the event, applications will be available to complete if not filled out prior and individuals will have the opportunity to learn more about specific positions. In contrast to previous casting calls, the Shorebirds will be holding interviews on the day of Casting Call, June 9, and then the Shorebirds will reach out shortly after Casting Call with the next steps in regards to employment with the Shorebirds.

The ideal candidates must be trustworthy, outgoing, reliable and enthusiastic. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older by (June 15) to work for the Shorebirds or Professional Sports Catering.

For more information, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.