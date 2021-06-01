Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - 06/01 at Carolina Mudcats

Tonight, the Down East Wood Ducks open up a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats. Down East will start RHP Abdiel Mendoza (0-2, 1.80) and Carolina will counter with RHP Nick Belzer (0-0, 0.00)

Offensive Struggles Just the Tip of the Iceberg as Down East falls to Fredericksburg:

For the second time this series, the Down East Wood Ducks were no-hit past the fifth inning as they fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-2, Sunday afternoon at Grainger Stadium.

After six no-hit innings, the Wood Ducks (15-9) finally broke through against the Fredericksburg Nationals (5-19) with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Dustin Harris ended the no-hitter with a single off Nationals reliever Tanner Driskill.

Cristian Inoa followed with a double to put runners on second and third.

During the at-bat of Luisangel Acuña, Carter scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 7-1.

With a runner on third, Xavier Valentin singled to score Inoa from third to make the score 7-2, but the scoring ended there.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: As the first month of the 2021 season concludes, the

Wood Ducks have played twelve games both on the road and at home.

Right now, the Wood Ducks are playing better baseball on the road with a 10-2 record, a .223 team batting average, and they are averaging 5.2 runs/game.

Compare that to their home stats where they hold a 5-7 record, with a .169 team batting average, and they are averaging 2.2 runs/game.

GONE FISHIN': Down East will take on Carolina for the second time this season.

The two teams split their first meeting at Grainger Stadium 3-3.

Carolina has been fantastic at home, posing an 11-1 record, while the Wood Ducks come in with a 10-2 record on the road.

It will be a battle of the best, as the Wood Ducks come in with the top pitching staff ERA in the Low-A East (2.61), while Carolina has the second-most runs scored in the Low-A East (158).

