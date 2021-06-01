FredNats Add Méndez, Daily, Agustin to Roster

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday a series of roster moves that impact the Fredericksburg Nationals roster.

Outfielder Ricardo Méndez has been activated from the injured list. Méndez batted leadoff and played in center field on Opening Day last month, going 1-for-4 in his lone in-game action before going on the injured list on May 5. Méndez will wear uniform number 3.

Infielder Cole Daily has been activated from the Advanced-A Wilmington injured list, and transferred to Fredericksburg. Daily, 24, was a 22nd round selection in the 2018 Draft out of Notre Dame. He last played in 2019 for the Low-A Hagerstown Suns, batting .251 in 71 games. Daily will wear uniform number 27.

Outfielder Telmito Agustin has been sent on a minor league rehab assignment from Double-A Harrisburg, where he has been on the injured list since the start of the season. Agustin, 24, spent the 2019 season with the Advanced-A Potomac Nationals and batted .236 with 9 home runs and 42 RBI in 112 games. Agustin will wear uniform number 8.

In a corresponding move, infielder Jecksson Flores completed his minor league rehab assignment and was returned to Double-A Harrisburg. Flores batted .304 in six games for the FredNats, including a four-hit, three-RBI effort Sunday at Down East. Additionally, infielder Kevin Strohschein and outfielder Landon Dieterich were transferred to the Complex League. Strohschein batted .158 in 16 games, and Dieterich batted .188 in 15 games for Fredericksburg this season.

The Fredericksburg Nationals return home for a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds beginning tonight.

