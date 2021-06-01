Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach

June 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Tonight, the Columbia Fireflies play their first-ever contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. LHP Rylan Kaufman (1-1, 9.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia while Myrtle Beach opts to use RHP Joe Nahas (2-0, 2.57 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a 12-game stretch in 13 days from June 15-27. Get ready for a host of promotions including two Fireworks shows, two t-shirt giveaways, a Negro League Celebration, Pride Night and more! For tickets visit FirefliesTickets.com.

---

BULLPEN GIVES UP THREE RUNS IN NINTH IN 5-3 LOSS: After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, the Columbia Fireflies gave up three runs in the top of the ninth to secure a 5-3 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets to close out their six-game set at Segra Park Sunday afternoon. Marlin Willis walked four and hit a batter with a pitch to allow three runs to score in the ninth and push Augusta (10-14) in front 5-1. The GreenJackets broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth when Vaughn Grissom launched his first homer of the season, a solo shot, off reliever Christian Cosby (L, 1-1). Columbia's bats got going in the second after Juan Carlos Negret drew a lead-off walk and advanced to third from a Omar Hernandez two-bagger. The right fielder scored when Tyler Tolbert sent a sacrifice fly into the outfield to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. The Fireflies next run didn't come until the home half of the ninth, and it was Tolbert who got things going again. With one out, he was able to swipe his 11th bag of the season going from first to second, and on a throwing error from Ricardo Rodriguez, he scored. Diego Hernandez singled later in the inning to score Maikel Garcia and bring Brady McConnell to the plate. McConnell represented the tying run of the game, but with two outs, Hernandez was caught trying to steal second to end the game.

MILESTONE WATCH: The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff paces the Low-A East with 288 strikeouts this season. The Charleston RiverDogs have the second most punchouts in the league this season with 274. Columbia's mark is actually good for the third-most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The Modesto Nuts have recorded the most of any of the 120 teams, with 319 this season.

THE START OF SOMETHING NEW: Despite being only 151 miles apart, the Columbia Fireflies and Myrtle Beach Pelicans were in two separate leagues and have never played a game against each other. Tonight's game will mark the first game of 30 that the two clubs will play in 2021.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 15-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-7.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun nine scoreless innings and has fanned 17 batters while allowing only three hit. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .150 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.92.

PARITY OF DIVISION: Just .208 separates the first place Columbia Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs and the last place Augusta GreenJackets winning percentage this season. Through the first 24 contests, that represents five games. While that may seem like a lot, in the North division, Fredericksburg trails leader Delmarva by 12.5 games and in the Central Division, Kannapolis trails first-place Carolina by 14 games. The Fireflies are 5-1 when they play games outside of the division this season and 10-8 in the South Division.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.