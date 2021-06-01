Carolina Win Streak Ends as Wood Ducks Take Series Opener

ZEBULON - Joe Gray Jr. tripled in a run in the third, Freddy Zamora went 2-for-4 and Abner Uribe struck out four over three scoreless frames, but the Wood Ducks received a career night from Thomas Saggese while taking Tuesday's series opener 4-3 at Five County Stadium. Saggese totaled three hits, including a game-tying home run, in the Down East victory.

The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Mudcats (16-9) and dropped them into a tie for first with the Wood Ducks (16-9) in the Low-A East Central division standings. The loss was also just the second for the Mudcats at home this season as they fell to 11-2 in games at Five County Stadium.

Down East scored twice in the second before falling behind after Carolina rallied for three two-out runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead. A home run from Saggese in the fourth tied the game and an Evan Carter sacrifice fly in the fifth gave Down East the 4-3 lead. Carter's sac fly scored Jayce Early who had singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Alex Hall before coming across.

Saggese led the way for the Wood Ducks as he drove in the game's first run with a single to center in the second and hit a game-tying home run in the fourth. Saggese collected his first hit, first RBI and first homer in Tuesday's series opener in Zebulon.

Noah Campbell started Carolina's three run third with a double before scoring moments later on a single from Zamora. Gray then tripled to bring Zamora in from first before scoring a run of his own on a wild pitch just moments later.

Gray went 1-for-4 with his first triple of the season. He also drove in his 30th run and extended his hitting streak to nine straight games. Campbell was 1-for-3 with a double and Zamora went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI.

Abdiel Mendoza earned the win for the Wood Ducks despite giving up the three Carolina runs in the third. Mendoza (1-2, 2.70) walked three and struck out five while working through five innings pitched. He was then followed by Nick Laio who went on to record three hitless and scoreless frames. Laio also struck out six, walked one and faced just 10 batters over his three innings. Joe Corbett then earned the save after striking out two of three faced in the ninth.

Nick Belzer suffered the loss after allowed four runs (three earned) over five innings pitched. Belzer (0-1, 5.40) allowed two runs in the second, Saggese's solo homer in the fourth and the go-ahead run in the fifth while taking the loss in his Carolina debut.

Uribe worked the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and pitched around three walks while holding the Wood Ducks scoreless. Uribe also struck out four and stranded five while reaching a season high 49 pitches (26 strikes). Joey Matulovich finished the game with a quick ninth where he struck out two of three batters faced.

The series will continue on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium with RHP Justin Bullock (1-1, 1.80) starting for the Mudcats.

HOME RUNS:

Down East HR : Saggese (1, 4th inning off Belzer, 0 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Saggese, DH (Down East): 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Freeman, C (Down East): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Acuna, SS (Down East): 1-for-3, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Easley, RF (Down East): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

(Down East): -for-, R, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI

Campbell, DH (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Zamora, SS (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Gray Jr., CF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Uribe (Carolina): 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

Matulovich (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Mendoza, A (W, 1-2) (Down East): 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO

Laio (H, 1) (Down East): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO

Corbett (S, 3) (Down East): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

SCORING SUMMARY:

Wood Ducks 2nd (Wood Ducks 2, Mudcats 0) -- Cody Freeman singles to deep shortstop, Cody Freeman advances to 2nd on throwing error by Ashton McGee. Thomas Saggese singles up the middle, Cody Freeman scores. Thomas Saggese steals 2nd base. Luisangel Acuna walks. Keithron Moss flies out to Joe Gray Jr., Thomas Saggese to 3rd; Luisangel Acuna to 2nd. Antonio Cabello lines out, Nick Belzer to Ernesto Martinez, Thomas Saggese scores; Luisangel Acuna to 3rd. Jayce Easley grounds out, Nick Belzer to Ernesto Martinez.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 3, Wood Ducks 2) -- Andre Nnebe struck out looking. Felix Valerio grounds out, Keyber Rodriguez to Dustin Harris. Noah Campbell doubles to left-center field. Freddy Zamora singles to right field, Noah Campbell scores. Joe Gray Jr. triples to right field, Freddy Zamora scores. Wild pitch by Abdiel Mendoza, Joe Gray Jr. scores. Ernesto Martinez strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Wood Ducks 4th (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 3) -- Thomas Saggese hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch. Luisangel Acuna strikes out swinging. Keithron Moss flies out to Joey Wiemer. Antonio Cabello grounds out, Freddy Zamora to Ernesto Martinez.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Wood Ducks 5th (Wood Ducks 4, Mudcats 3) -- Jayce Easley singles through the hole at second base. Jayce Easley steals 2nd base. throwing error by Alex Hall. Evan Carter out on a sacrifice fly to Joe Gray Jr., Jayce Easley scores. Keyber Rodriguez strikes out on foul tip. Dustin Harris strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

Low-A East League Stories from June 1, 2021

