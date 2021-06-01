Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week Four

June 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed week four of the 2021 campaign, finishing a six-game series in Zebulon against the Carolina Mudcats. Despite some solid pitching performances and fresh faces arriving to contribute, the Ballers did not add any wins to their 2021 record, going 0-6 in the series with the Mudcats. Here are some notable performances from the road trip against Carolina:

(all stats are reflective of games from 5/25 to 5/30)

RHP Brandon Jenkins:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Jenkins has quietly put together an incredible start to his 2021 campaign. The Seattle alumnus is the only remaining Ballers arm with a 0.00 ERA that has pitched at least 10 innings. Jenkins appeared twice out of the bullpen in Zebulon, providing spectacular performances in both outings.

RHP Jordan Mikel:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

A fresh face to Kannapolis, Mikel made his Cannon Ballers debut on the same day he was assigned from Arizona. With four of the five outs in the Illinois native's outing coming via strikeout, Mikel will look to continue his early success for the Ballers by becoming a dependable arm for skipper Guillermo Quiroz to call upon in a time of need.

DH Bryan Ramos:

.381 AVG, 8 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI

With hits in five of the six games and two multi-hit games against the Mudcats, Ramos raised his season batting line to .233 after a slow start early in the year. The No.13 prospect in the White Sox system turned in solid nights at the plate, adding a game-tying three-run home run on Wednesday.

2B Lency Delgado Jr.:

.400 AVG, 8 H, 14 TB, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Delgado Jr. returned from an injury and struggled early in the return to action, but the 2018 fourth-round pick found his stride at the dish this past week, adding two multi-hit nights and holding an active five-game hit streak. Delgado Jr.'s best evening came on Wednesday, going 3-4 with a home-run and an RBI.

LOOKING AHEAD:

06/01-06/06

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3rd Low-A East Central Division, 9-15)

The Woodpeckers, Low-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, will play host to Kannapolis for the second time this season. Fayetteville returns home after being swept in their series with the Charleston RiverDogs. The Woodpeckers lead the Low-A East as a team with 208 hits.

Fayetteville holds just one of the top 30 prospects in the Astros system in OF Zach Daniels (No.12). The 2020 fourth round selection started the season slowly but has picked up pace, batting .221 with five extra base hits, also leading the team in RBIs.

C Juan Paulino is on a four-game hit streak, tallying a home run and two RBIs in the series against the RiverDogs. SS J.C. Correa, brother of Astros SS Carlos Correa, batted .227 with an RBI in the series with Charleston.

On the mound, LHP Whit Drennan continued his hot start to the season, appearing twice out of the bullpen against the RiverDogs. Opponents are batting just .163 against the 6'7" southpaw. RHP Brayan De Paula looked sharp in his outing Saturday, going three innings and striking out five while allowing one run and one walk.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will return home June 8th-13th to host the Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Fans can purchase tickets any of the upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

While the Ballers are on the road, fans can keep up with the action on the team's social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @Kcannonballers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.