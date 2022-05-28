Shore Conference Championship Game Sunday

The BlueClaws will host the Shore Conference Championship Game between Red Bank Catholic and Jackson Memorial on Sunday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:00 pm and gates open at 6:00 pm. Admission is $5.

Click here to read recaps of the semifinals. 4th seed Red Bank Catholic beat top seed Rumson-Fair Haven 10-0 while 7th seed Jackson Memorial beat 22 seed Donovan Catholic 7-3 to earn their spots in the Sunday finals.

All tickets are walk-up and concession stands will be open.

