Bowling Green Walks Off Winners on Saturday Night

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Cyclones lost a wild one on Saturday night, falling to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, in walk off fashion, by the score of 9-8. Brooklyn rallied from a 7-0 deficit and scored four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, but on the second pitch of the bottom of the frame Tanner Murray connected on a solo-blast to give the Hot Rods the win.

Junior Santos made the start for Brooklyn and allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits over 4.0 innings on the mound. The big blow came in the bottom of the fifth after the righthander allowed a pair of base knocks and a walk to load the bases and put an end to his night. Nolan Clenney came out of the bullpen and the first batter he faced, Tanner Murray, connected on a grand-slam and just two batters later Beau Brundage added a solo home run to extend the Bowling Green lead to 7-0.

Brooklyn finally got on the board in the top of the seventh after Nic Gaddis worked a walk and Jose Peroza connected on his second home run of the season to trim the deficit to 7-2. Later in the frame Rowdey Jordan tacked on an RBI groundout to slice into the Bowling Green lead even more.

But in the bottom of the frame Clenney would surrender his third home run of the game - a solo shot to Kyle Manzardo - that pushed the Hot Rod advantage to 8-3.

Brooklyn kept clawing though as Nic Gaddis had a solo blast in the eighth that made it 8-4 to set the stage for a wild ninth inning.

Brandon McIlwain and Warren Saunders had back-to-back singles to start the frame before Rowdey Jordan and Shervyen Newton worked back-to-back walks to force in a run and keep the bases loaded with nobody out. JT Schwartz was next up for Brooklyn and he hit what appeared to be a routine double play, but Tanner Murray's relay throw to first went wide, and two Cyclones scored to make it 8-7 with just one out. Joe Suozzi was then hit by a pitch to move Schwartz into scoring position for Jose Mena. Mena seemingly hit into a double play that would have ended the game, but for the second time in the inning Tanner Murray's throwing error on the relay to first was wild and Brooklyn scored the game tying run.

But Murray would get his redemption just two pitches into the bottom of the ninth - sending a 1-0 offering from Justin Courtney over the right-centerfield wall to give Bowling Green a 9-8 win on Saturday night.

