Hot Rods Game Notes

May 28, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







That's a lot of Runs... Bowling Green allowed the most runs in a game in franchise history on Friday night, falling 20-6 to the Brooklyn Cyclones, with ten runs scored in the sixth inning. Some bright spots arose in the form of streaks, however, as Beau Brundage and Diego Infante extended the two longest actvie RBI-streaks in the SAL to five and seven games. In addition, Osleivis Basabe's sevn-game hitting streak is tied for the longest active streak in the SAL.

Friday's Notes... Basabe extended his hit streak to seven games, the longest active streak for the Hot Rods... The streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in the SAL... BG allowed the most runs in a game in franchise history... beau Brundage became the first BG position player to pitch since Osmy Gregorio in May of 2021... It was Brundage's first pitching appearance in the Minor Leagues... Infante now has two RBI in four-straight games... Brundage's RBI double extended his RBI streak to five-straight games, the longest active streak in the SAL... Manzardo's triple was the first of his professional career... With Driscoll's 2-4 day at the plate, every Hot Rods hitter from their Opening Day roster has recorded multiple hits in a game at least twice in 2022... 20 runs is the most that Bowling Green has ever allowed in a game in franchise history...

A Couple of Call-Ups... Alexander Ovalles was the latest Hot Rods player to earn a call-up after beginning the season in Bowling Green. Ovalles got the call to Triple-A Durham after posting a .312 batting average with three homers and twenty RBI in the first two months of the year. Ronny Simon was moved to Double-A Montgomery on Wednesday, joining fellow Opening-Day-Hot Rods John Doxakis, Sean Hunley, José Lopez, Sean Mullen, and Zack Trageton. Garrett Hiott also called played a game in Triple-A Durham earlier in the season.

Hoppin' Roadtrip... The Hot Rods finished the series with a split against Greensboro, now a member of the North Division. In the six-game series that was a re-hash of the 2021 Championship, Bowling Green took the form of their predecessors. BG hit 11 home runs, the most of any series this season, and increasing their total homers in 2022 by almost 33%. Ronny Simon and Heriberto Hernandez are tied for the team lead while players like Beau Brundage and Kyle Manzardo went deep for the first time this year.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2022

