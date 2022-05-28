Cyclones Bats Have Historic Night in 20-6 Romp over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY - On an historic night in Kentucky, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, set a franchise record for runs in a game, demolishing the Bowling Green Hot Rods 20-6 Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark to even the six-game series at two games apiece. The Cyclones hit five home runs en route to the victory.

Win: Hardy (1-0) | Loss: Wicklander (0-1) | SV: Hartwig (2)

HR: Suozzi (3) Jordan (1), Palmer (4), O'Neill (1), McIlwain (2)

KEY PLAYS

Leading 10-6 into the top of the sixth inning, the Cyclones scored 10 times and sent 15 men to the plate to push the lead to 14. After four runs crossed the plate to start the inning, Brandon McIlwain demolished a three-run home run to left field. Jose Peroza's two-out, two-run double off the right field wall put an exclamation point on the rally, making it 20-6.

After Bowling Green tied the game 5-5 with a four-run bottom of the fourth inning, Matt O'Neill responded with a solo shot to give the Cyclones the lead right back in the top of the fifth. Jaylen Palmer capped off the five-run frame with a 435-foot three-run home run to left field, making it 10-5.

Joe Suozzi's solo home run in the top of the second inning started the Cyclones' never-before-seen night, giving Brooklyn a 1-0 lead against Bowling Green starter Patrick Wicklander. In the next inning, the Cyclones plated four runs highlighted by Rowdey Jordan's solo shot - his first of the year - and Suozzi's two-run single to make it 5-0.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Joe Suozzi: 3-5, home run, five RBIs, walk, four runs

Jose Peroza: 4-5, double, three RBIs, run

Jaylen Palmer: 1-5, home runs, three RBIs, two runs, walk

Brandon McIlwain: 2-5, home run, three RBIs, run

Nic Gaddis: 2-6, three RBIs, two runs

NEWS AND NOTES

The Cyclones set a record for runs in a game, surpassing the previous mark of 16 runs on June 30, 2011 against Hudson Valley.

Brooklyn finished one home run shy of tying the record for home runs in a game (6), set by last year's team.

Brooklyn handed Bowling Green its worst decision since the franchise's inception in 2009. Before Friday night, Bowling Green had never given up 20 or more runs in a game.

Rowdy Jordan and Matt O'Neill each hit their first home runs of the season, respectively.

WHAT'S NEXT

Brooklyn at Bowling Green at 7:35 p.m. (ET) - Bowling Green Ballpark

RHP Junior Santos (1-4, 4.76 ERA) vs. LHP Mason Montgomery (1-2, 2.18 ERA)

Video: MiLB.TV

Audio: BrooklynCyclones.com

