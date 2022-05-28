Murray Slams Cyclones with Two HR, Walks It off in Ninth

May 28, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky- Tanner Murray hit a grand slam and a ninth inning walk off homer to lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-17) to a 9-8 walk off win against the Brooklyn Cyclones (19-22) on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. BG and Brooklyn will finish their series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT.

Bowling Green got on the board first, following a one-out triple by Beau Brundage. Heriberto Hernandez drove him in on a groundout to short and gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. Hernandez drove in his second run of the game in the fourth, delivering an RBI single to right field that scored Diego Infante from second base to stretch the lead to 2-0.

The power came in the fifth for Bowling Green, beginning with a leadoff single from Nate Soria and Alejandro Pie doubled him over to third. Alika Williams walked before the Cyclones' starter Junior Santos was pulled. Their reliever, Nolan Clenney was greeted with a grand slam by Tanner Murray to make it 6-0 Hot Rods. Beau Brundage added another home run two batters later, his solo shot made it 7-0.

Brooklyn bounced back with three runs in the seventh, and Kyle Manzardo began the home half of the inning with a solo blast to make it 8-3. Another homer in the eighth cut the BG lead to 8-4. Two Hot Rods errors helped Brooklyn tie the game up in the ninth, but on the second pitch of the ninth inning, Murray delivered again with his second homer of the day, a walkoff blast to win it for Bowling Green 9-8.

Mason Montgomery threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Graeme Stinson threw 2.0 frames for BG, allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Nomar Rojas allowed four runs on three hits and walked two batters. Anthony Molina (4-0) earned his fourth win of the year, allowing one unearned run in 1.0 inning while also taking a blown save.

Notes: Murray's homer in the fifth was the first grand slam of the season for Bowling Green... Erik Ostberg hit the last grand slam for the Hot Rods on September 4 of last season... Murray had the third two-homer game of the year... Saturday was the fourth walkoff win of the season for Bowling Green... Murray's walk off homer was the first for the Hot Rods since Jacson McGowan hit one against Winston-Salem in July of last season... Montgomery tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts... It was his second 10-strikeout game of the season... Brundage extended his RBI-streak to six consecutive games... Manzardo has hit three of his four home runs in this series... Hot Rods RHhhhHHHHernanERRRH Nathan Wiles (0-0, 6.42) faces off against Brooklyn RH Mike Vasil (0-0, 0.00) in Sunday's Finale... First pitch is set for 1:05 PM CT... Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods warmup show at 12:50 PM CT... Fans can also watch live on MiLB.tv, listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.