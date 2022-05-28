Acuña Homers in Crawdads' Win

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads bested the Winston-Salem Dash 7-3 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,919.

The Crawdads grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Luisangel Acuña hit a long homerun to center field for the first run of the game.

The Dash pulled ahead in the third, scoring a pair of runs.

The 'Dads battled back in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 advantage. Acuña drew a walk and got himself in scoring position with his sixth steal of the season. Trevor Hauver grounded out but moved the runner to third. Keyber Rodriguez singled to drive in Acuña while Cody Freeman doubled in Rodriguez to put the Crawdads ahead.

Winston-Salem scored a run in the top of the sixth to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the sixth, the 'Dads retook the lead with two more runs. Trevor Hauver and Freeman singled while Frainyer Chavez walked to load the bases. Jayce Easley walked to score the first run of the inning. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed Freeman to score.

The Crawdads got two more across in the eight to bring the score 7-3. Rodriguez doubled to lead off the inning. Randy Florentino and Jayce Easley walked to load the bases. Aaron Zavala and Evan Carter drew bases loaded walks to give the 'Dads two more insurance runs.

The homestand will wrap up tomorrow at 3pm. It will be a Church Bulletin Sunday presented by Catawba Shoe Store and fans can bring a church bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church. The Crawdads' Memorial Day Weekend Tribute will also continue.

