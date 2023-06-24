Seven-Run First Sends Reno Past Albuquerque, 14-3

Reno, NV - The host Aces took care of business early on Friday evening. Reno's first seven batters in the opening inning reached safely, with all coming around to score to give the team a quick 7-0 advantage. That proved more than enough, as the Aces cruised to their fourth consecutive win over Albuquerque, 14-3.

Cole Tucker provided an offensive highlight for the Isotope by registering a four-hit evening, while Michael Toglia hammered a two-run homer for the second straight evening.

Topes Scope: - Tucker's four-hit game tied a career-high reached on four previous occasions, most recently June 25, 2019 for Triple-A Louisville vs. Indianapolis. He is slashing .370/.410/.534 with six doubles, two homers and 14 RBI in his last 16 games, a span that includes five contests of three or more knocks.

- Toglia homered in consecutive games for the fourth time this season (April 8-9 vs. Salt Lake, April 28-29 at Round Rock, June 11-13 vs. Sugar Land, at Tacoma).

- The Isotopes allowed their most runs in the first inning since last Sept. 1 at Sugar Land, when the Space Cowboys also plated seven.

- Blaze Alexander capped the initial onslaught with a grand slam, the fourth surrendered by Isotopes pitching this season and first since Davis Wendzel (May 25 vs. Round Rock). All time, Reno has launched five grand slams against Albuquerque.

- Alexander became the eighth player to score four runs in a game against the Isotopes this year.

- Albuquerque issued eight walks, their eighth time with eight or more free passes in a ballgame this season and first since June 10 vs. Sugar Land.

- The Isotopes pitching staff struck out only two batters, their fewest in a nine-inning contest since Sept. 20, 2022 at Sugar Land (one).

- Albuquerque was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 on base. They have stranded 43 total runners over the first four games of this set.

- Yonathan Daza has cooled off at the plate, going 5-for-29 (all hits are singles) over his last eight games.

- Ty Blach made his first start since May 24 and lasted three innings, allowing eight hits and nine runs (eight earned). It was the sixth time an Albuquerque starter has surrendered eight or more earned runs this season and first since Jeff Criswell on May 30 at Salt Lake (10 in 4.1 IP).

- Blach relented his most hits since Sept. 10, 2019 in a start for Baltimore against the Dodgers (nine). He allowed the second-most total runs in a contest in his professional career, the worst came May 6, 2017 for San Francisco at Cincinnati (nine). The eight earned tallied tied his most set on three previous occasions, most recently Aug. 28, 2019 with Triple-A Norfolk at Gwinnett.

- Logan Allen allowed at least three runs in an outing for the eighth time this season. Additionally, Allen has issued 13 walks over his last seven innings after giving up 14 during his first 36.1 frames.

- Matt Koch worked two scoreless frames for the second time this year (May 26 vs. Round Rock). Koch has compiled a 2.16 ERA (4 ER/16.2 IP) with one walk and 14 strikeouts in his last 13 appearances.

- Albuquerque has committed an error in six straight contests, their longest stretch since April 30-May 6, 2022. They have 10 total miscues during the stretch.

- The Isotopes have dropped the first four games of a series for the second time in 2023, it also occurred at Salt Lake. Also, this marks the second consecutive visit to Reno in which Albuquerque has lost the first four.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Luis Cessa is scheduled to start for the Isotopes on Saturday, opposed by top Diamondbacks pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 7:35 p.m. MT (6:35 PT).

