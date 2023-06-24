Brandon Pfaadt Dominates, Tristin English Homers Twice in Reno's Sixth Straight Win

Reno, NV - Brandon Pfaadt spun seven dazzling innings and Tristin English hit two opposite field homers in a 6-1 Reno Aces (43-31) victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (27-47) Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Pfaadt struck out seven, walked none, and allowed only one earned run in a herculean start. Reno's outstanding righty has struck out 23 and walked one over his last three starts combined. Pfaadt threw strikes on 69 of 95 pitches, a remarkable rate of 73%.

English delivered two blasts to spearhead the offense. Since his promotion to the Aces in early May, English has hit seven homers in 34 games. It was English's second multi-homer game for Reno, with his first coming May 17th versus Sacramento.

Kyle Lewis and Jorge Barrosa continued their incredible weeks with five combined hits. Lewis is 9-for-17 with four doubles and a homer in the series while Barrosa is 9-for-18 with a double, two triples, a homer and six runs driven in. Josh Rojas also tallied multiple hits with two singles and an RBI.

The Aces and Isotopes conclude their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m PT. Reno is going for its first series sweep of the season with the lefty Blake Walston on the mound.

Aces Notables:

- Brandon Pfaadt: 7.0 IP, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 K

- Tristin English: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI

- Kyle Lewis: 3-for-5, 2 2B, RBI

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 3B, RBI

- Josh Rojas: 2-for-5, RBI

- Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 K

- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, K

The Aces conclude their six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

