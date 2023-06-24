Teddy Bear Toss Set for Tonight, June 24 at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Tonight, June 24, the Round Rock Express and Nolan Ryan Foundation will host the first-ever Teddy Bear Toss at Dell Diamond. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the outfield at the end of the fourth inning. All stuffed animals will be donated to the Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center.

Fans sitting behind the protective netting in sections 111-127 will need to make their way to the outfield concourse or berm to participate.

Fans who do not bring a teddy bear will have the opportunity to purchase one inside The Railyard Team Store for $10. The mission of the WCCAC is to provide hope, healing and justice for children and families impacted by abuse, violence and exploitation in the community.

Round Rock will face Sacramento in game four on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. CT. Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 3.00) will take the baseball for the E-Train.

