Marlowe Mashes, But Rainiers Bitten by Chihuahuas Late

June 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Cade Marlowe at bat

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Cade Marlowe at bat(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

El Paso, TX - Left fielder Cade Marlowe reached base six times on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough for the Tacoma Rainiers (36-38) in an 11-9 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (32-42). A former Rainier who has tormented his old club throughout the week stymied Tacoma's chance to win three straight on the road for the first time in 2023. The season's first half will conclude with game 75 on Sunday.

Marlowe went 5-for-5 with three RBI, a two-run homer (6), a walk, and he stole three bases. He achieved Tacoma's second five-hit game in little more than a month; Zach DeLoach had five knocks on May 21 at Albuquerque. Marlowe's three steals was also the Rainiers' second such effort this season, joining Sam Haggerty on June 9 at Reno. Marlowe enjoyed his career day on his 26th birthday; it was his second game of four hits this year, and his second-career five-hit day (5/29/21 for Class A Modesto at Visalia, California League).

Tacoma smacked four home runs in each of their wins on Thursday and Friday, and hit three homers in the first three innings on Saturday. Marlowe's shot came as the evening's second batter, and in the third Taylor Trammell (9, 4th HR of road trip) and Zach DeLoach (8, 3rd of trip) went back-to-back with a pair of solo shots, which were launched 415 and 433 feet respectively, as the evening's furthest-traveling baseballs. It was the second straight night the Rainiers hit back-to-back jacks, after Marlowe and Brian O'Keefe hit consecutive blasts on Friday; Trammell homered three times (5 RBI) on Thursday.

Trammell (double), DeLoach and Pat Valaika (double) joined Marlowe with multiple hits. Mason McCoy matched Marlowe's 3-RBI night with a sac fly and then a two-run triple in the fifth inning. McCoy has reached base safely in 24 of his last 26 games, dating back a month to May 24.

El Paso's Jantzen Witte, who was named MVP of Tacoma's 2021 championship club, continued his weeklong grudge match on Saturday. With the Chihuahuas trailing 9-7 with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth, Witte lifted his 11th homer to left-center for a grand slam. After two hits, three walks and two runs scored on Saturday, Witte has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 plate appearances. Over the first five games of this series against the Rainiers, the Chihuahuas third baseman/DH is 12-for-18 (.667), with seven extra-base hits and four home runs.

Jose Azocar (3 H, 3 RBI) and Taylor Kohlwey (2 H, 2 RBI) joined Witte with multiple knocks for the home side on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners RHP Trevor Gott worked 1.2 scoreless innings in his second MLB rehab appearance of the week (back spasms). Gott has logged 2.2 IP total for Tacoma, without allowing a run.

The Pacific Coast League's first half will conclude on Sunday, as will this weeklong series. First pitch will be at 5:05 PT/6:05 MT at Southwest University Park; LHP Eric Stout will spot start out of Tacoma's bullpen in an effort to split the six games. LHP Ryan Weathers is scheduled to start for El Paso.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.