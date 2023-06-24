Dodgers Beat Las Vegas 7-3

June 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Ryan Ward and Devin Mann each homered and pitcher Landon Knack recorded his first Triple-A win in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 7-3 victory against the Las Vegas Aviators Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (50-22) grabbed the first lead of the game in the third inning when Jahmai Jones hit a fly ball down the right field line that landed fair and bounced out of play for a ground-rule double, scoring two runs. The Aviators (33-40) cut the lead in half in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Cody Thomas. The Dodgers added two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI triple by Hunter Feduccia and RBI double by Justin Yurchak for a 4-1 advantage. Las Vegas scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings, including a solo home run from Max Schuemann, as the Aviators trimmed OKC's lead to 4-3. Ryan Ward hit a solo homer out to left field in the seventh inning before Devin Mann's two-run homer out to left field in the eighth inning extended OKC's lead to 7-3. Knack (1-0) pitched 5.0 innings for the Dodgers, allowing two runs and seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts in his second Triple-A start.

Of Note:

-With Saturday's win the Dodgers improved to 50-22 overall, reaching the 50-win mark in 72 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team has reached 50 wins in a season since 2005 was in 77 games, achieved by the 2015 Dodgers and 2011 Sacramento River Cats (50-27). No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 24 losses through 72 games and the team's best previous record through 72 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 48-24.

-Devin Mann went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. He doubled in a second straight game to raise his league-leading total to 27 doubles this season - second-most in the Minors. His home run in the eighth inning was his team-leading 11th homer of the season...Over his last six games, Mann is 9-for-17 with three homers, two doubles, eight RBI and seven runs scored and he has hit safely in 19 of his last 23 games...Saturday marked his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season.

-The Dodgers hit two home runs Saturday as the team has now homered in four straight games (6 HR) and has hit 30 homers over the last 17 games.

-Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI, walk and two runs scored. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .481 (13x27) with four doubles, a triple, seven RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored, posting a .600 OBP during the stretch.

-The Dodgers held the Aviators to three runs Saturday as they allowed fewer than four runs for just the second time in the last 10 games.

-The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in their five-game series against the Aviators and are poised to win their 11th series of the season regardless of the result in Sunday's series finale.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Aviators conclude their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

