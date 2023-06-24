Bees Fall on Occidentals Night

The Salt Lake Bees (36-37) fell to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-41) 21-6 on Occidentals Night Saturday at Smith's Ballpark as Sugar Land's Pedro Leon hit for the cycle.

Sugar Land got out to an early lead and kept the pressure applied for nine innings, scoring in six of nine frames, including seven runs in the 8th inning as Salt Lake put in catcher Anthony Mulrine to pitch. Leon homered in the third, tripled in the fifth, doubled in the seventh and singled off the wall in the eighth for the first cycle against Salt Lake since April of 2017.

For Salt Lake, Eric Torres shined in his first relief appearance after being activated from the injured list, throwing a scoreless, hitless sixth inning. Jordyn Adams went 3-5 with an RBI and Daniel Murphy tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game with two hits, an RBI and a run.

Salt Lake returns to face Sugar Land in the finale of their six-game series tomorrow in a daytime matchup at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

