Pfaadt, Aces Defeat Isotopes, 6-1

Reno, NV - Arizona Diamondbacks top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt showed why he is the real deal on Saturday evening, twirling seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball as the Aces cruised past the Isotopes 6-1 for their fifth consecutive win in the series.

Albuquerque mustered just three baserunners in the entire contest. Hunter Stovall supplied the lone tally with a homer to center field in the third inning.

Topes Scope: - Pfaadt became the third pitcher to complete seven innings against Albuquerque this season (Nick Davila, May 17 vs. Tacoma; Darren McCaughan, June 16 at Tacoma). In three career starts against the Isotopes, Pfaadt has a 2-1 record and 2.25 ERA (5 ER/20 IP) with two walks and 24 strikeouts. All five runs have come via solo homers.

- Albuquerque's three hits tied a season-low, reached on two previous occassions: May 11 at Las Vegas and May 17 vs. Tacoma.

- Tonight was the 21st time the Isotopes have been held to three or fewer runs in a game, and they are winless in such situations.

- Albuquerque did not draw a walk in a contest for the second time this year. It also occurred June 2 at Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes struck out 10 times, meaning they have double-digits in punchouts offensively in exactly half of their 74 contests.

- Stovall homered for the fourth time in 69 at-bats (17 games) in June. It marks the second-most homers in a month in his professional career (five in July 2018 and July 2022).

- Yonathan Daza was 0-for-4, his fourth hitless game in the last six contests. He is 5-for-33 in his last nine games, dropping his season average from .357 to .314.

- Connor Kaiser has gone hitless in three consecutive games with Albuquerque for the first time this season.

- Fernando Abad struck out three batters in 1.1 perfect frames of relief. This was his third appearance with three strikeouts. Abad has retired 70 of 85 batters faced at Triple-A this season.

- Logan Allen pitched for the second consecutive evening, giving up two runs (one earned) while recording two outs. It was the 11th time in 15 outings he has been scored upon. This marked the first time Allen has pitched on back-to-back days since July 25-26, 2019 for the Padres.

- Tristan English hammered two homers, the 12th player to record a multi-homer contest against Albuquerque this year and first since Quincy Hamilton (June 7 vs. Sugar Land).

- The Isotopes committed two errors (both charged to Stovall), increasing their total to 12 in the last seven ballgames. The seven-game error streak is their longest since April 10-20, 2022 (nine).

- Albuquerque has dropped the first five games of a series for the second time this season. It also happened at Salt Lake early this month, before the Isotopes claimed the finale 7-1.

- The Isotopes have lost 10 of their last 11 contests at Greater Nevada Field dating back to June 17, 2021.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Jeff Criswell is scheduled to start Sunday for Albuquerque, as they attempt to avoid being swept by Reno for only the second time ever in 33 series between the clubs. The Aces claimed four straight victories at Isotopes Park for a sweep from June 17-20, 2016. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. MT (1:05 PT).

