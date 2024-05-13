Series Preview: Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 14-19

May 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their fourth homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14, against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The six-game set continues through Sunday, May 19, and is the second of four six-game series between the two teams in 2024. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Toledo Mud Hens (22-17, -5.5 GB, 5th)2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1967, 2005-06

Manager: Tim Federowicz, 1st season (22-17 .564)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: INF Jace Jung (No. 3), RHP Ty Madden (4), OF Justyn-Henry Malloy (6), RHP Keider Montero (7), RHP Wilmer Flores (8), OF Justice Bigbie (11), C Dillon Dingler (12), LHP Brant Hurter (14)

Led by eight of the Detroit Tigers' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, the Toledo Mud Hens have jumped out to a 22-17 record and enter the series against Indy coming off back-to-back series splits with the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians (April 30-May 5) at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, and the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins (May 7-12) at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio. Andrew Navigato (.316, 6-for-20) and Indians 2021 Rookie of the Year Bligh Madris (.300, 6-for-20) led the Mud Hens offense over the six-game homestand vs. the Saints, while left-handed starters Brant Hurter and Bryan Sammons each fanned nine across 5.0-plus innings in their respective outings.

Despite having eight top prospects and the fifth-best record in the International League, few Mud Hens stand out among league leaders. Offensively, Akil Baddoo is tied for the league lead with four triples and Malloy is tied for the seventh-most walks (27). On the bump, Sammons - the only Toledo pitcher with enough innings to qualify among league leaders - ranks sixth in batting average against (.216) and eighth in WHIP (1.16).

The Mud Hens use speed to their advantage, ranking among IL leaders in doubles (1st, 94), stolen bases (T-2nd, 56), triples (T-3rd, 9) and total bases (5th, 547). The pitching staff has been effective at closing out games, ranking among league leaders in holds (2nd, 27), saves (T-3rd, 11) and strikeouts (4th, 384).

Indianapolis Indians (17-19, -9.0 GB, 12th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (161-172, .483)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: N/A

The Indians went 1-5 against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, last week at Louisville Slugger Field in Kentucky after losing their lone remaining top 30 prospect, Paul Skenes, to the Pirates for his MLB debut on Saturday vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Only two of four batters who logged above a .300 batting average for the series remain on Indy's roster, with Nick Gonzales (.333, 2-for-6) being recalled by Pittsburgh last week and Billy McKinney (.308, 4-for-13) placed on the 7-day injured list on Sunday. Malcom Nuñez (.304, 7-for-23) and Ji Hwan Bae (.300, 6-for-20) joined those two as leading the team in hitting last week, with the latter also recording a career-high tying five-RBI performance on May 9.

Jake Lamb continues to lead the IL in batting average (.359, 33-for-92), aided by his current 16-game on-base streak dating back to April 18. He also ranks among IL leaders in on-base percentage (5th, .452) and OPS (9th, .995). Nuñez has hit safely in each of his last five games with a .350 batting average (7-for-20) as part of a 12-game on-base streak. The pitching staff has been led by Wily Peralta, who owns a 1.17 ERA (1er/7.2ip), 0.65 WHIP and .185 batting average against while stepping into a hybrid role over three games (two starts) in May.

As a team, Indianapolis ranks second in the IL with a .272 batting average (321-for-1181) and is tied for the third-most triples with nine. The Indians' success has largely come at Victory Field, where they are 13-5 and have the second-most home wins among IL teams behind only Omaha (14). Indy has won all three of its home series this season.

Probable Starters

May 14, 6:05 PM: RHP Keider Montero (0-1, 3.27) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (1-3, 6.92)

May 15, 1:35 PM: LHP Brant Hurter (1-1, 4.34) vs. TBD

May 16, 11:05 AM: LHP Bryan Sammons (4-2, 3.74) vs. TBD

May 17, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. TBD

May 18, 6:35 PM: TBD vs. LHP Eric Lauer (2-2, 5.52)

May 19, 1:35 PM: RHP Keider Montero vs. TBD

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Holy Toledo! Dog, a hot dog topped with pulled pork, Tony's Packo's Pickles & Peppers and shredded cheese. Fans can find the Holy Toledo! Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

To kick off the six-game home stretch, what more could you want than to spend a night at the ballpark with your four-legged best friend? On Tuesday, your pup can enjoy Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express and PetSuites while you treat yourself to $1 hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and churros from the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg.

The week continues with not one, but two day games! Take a break from the office or bring your office along with you for an "offsite" meeting under the sun during a 1:35 PM Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial. On Thursday, the day game fun continues when Victory Field turns into the largest classroom in central Indiana for Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly.

On Friday, join us in welcoming the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana to Victory Field for Native American Heritage Night. Learn about the rich traditions and culture of the Miami Nation to shed light on its legacy and highlight its partnership with our organization.

All weekend long, the Young Bucs are back at the Vic for Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, where we're celebrating our Triple-A affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians will sport Young Bucs jerseys and caps, and you can cheer on your favorite Pirates Pierogies during their in-game race each day. Stick around after the final out on Friday for fireworks, and arrive early for Saturday's pregame team autograph session from 5-5:45 PM. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a Rowdie bobblehead.

Sunday is also for the kids! All kids 14 and under will receive a hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission as part of Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer. In addition, the descendants of the Disney Villains will take over Victory Field for Sunday Characters with the Villain Kids presented by MHS. A trio of Villain Kids will be in the Center Field Plaza throughout the game for plenty of smiles, photos and mischief. Lastly, Colts fans making their way to the Vic may meet Kenny Moore II and Samson Ebukam for pregame autographs near the right field videoboard from 12:30-1:15 PM before the defensive duo throws out ceremonial first pitches!

Notable First Pitches

May 15: Three-time Olympic gold medalist and NBC swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines

May 19: Indianapolis Colts players Kenny Moore II and Samson Ebukam

