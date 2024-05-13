Red Wings James Wood Named IL Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, NY - The office of Major League Baseball has announced that Red Wings Outfielder JAMES WOOD has been named the International League Player of the Week for the May 6-12 period. Across all six games in the series, the Nationals farmhand posted a .455 (10-for-22) batting average, slugging five home runs and a double while driving in 12 RBI against the Scranton W/B RailRiders (NYY).

The 2021 second-round pick (26th overall, by SD) was able to log a .455 batting average during the week against a Scranton W/B pitching staff that boasted the lowest batting average against in the International League (.226).

Wood, 23, has played in all 35 games for the Red Wings in 2024 and leads the team with a .346 (47-for-136) batting average, 33 runs scored, 11 doubles, a .444 on-base percentage, and 25 walks. His seven home runs and 23 RBI rank second on the team this season.

Wood is the second player to win the award for the Red Wings this season (Pitcher or Player of the Week). INF Travis Blankenhorn took home the honors for the week of April 16-21. He is just the third Red Wing to win the award since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021.

