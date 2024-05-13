Mud Hens Weekly No. 7: May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens set to deliver a pitch

Overall Record: 22-17, 2nd, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 7 vs. St. Paul (7-5 Win)

May 8 vs. St. Paul (11-6 Loss)

May 9 vs. St. Paul (5-1 Win)

May 10 vs. St. Paul (3-1 Loss)

May 11 vs. St. Paul (1-0 Win)

May 12 vs. St. Paul (5-4 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 14 at Indianapolis (6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 15 at Indianapolis (1:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 16 at Indianapolis (11:05 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 17 at Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 18 at Indianapolis (6:35 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 19 at Indianapolis (1:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Splitting the series: The Toledo Mud Hens split last week's series against the St. Paul Saints at 3-3. The two teams traded blows all week, with the Hens claiming wins on Tuesday (7-5), Thursday (5-1), and Saturday (1-0) with the losses on Wednesday (11-6), Friday (3-1) and Sunday (5-4). The Hens remain a top team in the division after the split, sitting in second place in the I.L. West, 3.5 games behind Omaha.

Bashing Bigbie: Outfielder Justice Bigbie started to have the hard hits fall, collecting six hits including a triple during the series. Bigbie drove in the most runs by a Mud Hen in the series with five. The outfielder also swiped three bases over the six games, his first three steals of the season.

Stifling the Saints: The Mud Hens pitching staff had a stellar weekend, striking out 68 Saints during the series. This included back-to-back nights of 15 strikeouts by Hens pitchers on Thursday and Friday. This also includes stellar nine strikeout outings by Brant Hurter and Bryan Sammons. The Hens walked just 26 Saints hitters to 68 strikeouts, posting a 2.62 K-BB ratio in the series as a team.

Zeroing in: Toledo turned in a four-pitcher shutout on Saturday 1-0. Bryce Tassin started and went three innings before Angel Reyes went three innings. Ty Adcock picked up the win with a scoreless seventh and Beau Brieske shut down the Saints in the last two innings for save number three. It was Toledo's first shutout of the season.

On the road again: The Toledo Mud Hens begin a two-week road trip with a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians. The series kicks off on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. before afternoon games on Wednesday (1:35 p.m.) and Thursday (11:05 a.m.). Another pair of evening games on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:35 p.m.) precede the series finale on Sunday afternoon (1:35 p.m.). After the series, the Hens head to Louisville.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Justice Bigbie (6-22, 5 RBI, 3B, 3 SB)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Brant Hurter (1-0, 5.0 IP, 5 H, BB, 9 K)

