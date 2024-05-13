Enter Your Own Reality TV Show During Saints Six-Game Homestand May 14-19

May 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Laughter and fun is what we do best. But it's not about us, it's about our fans and making your entertainment dreams become a reality during a homestand celebration worthy of all the candles on the cake. We appreciate the women and men of our military as well as our four-legged furry friends, but you'll probably be most excited for a certain former number one pick. Decide which day works best for you or pack your calendar with six days of fun during the St. Paul Saints homestand from May 14-19.

Tuesday, May 14 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day #2

If you don't feel you learned enough from the Education Day during our last homestand, or you just plain missed out, have no fear because we're opening this homestand with a favorite for the kids. Today your classroom is the ballpark during our second Education Day. We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level. Move over older baseball stats, here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history, learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got you covered with where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the more unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Reality TV Night presented by Metro State

The St. Paul Saints were once a part of a reality TV show. Back in 1996 cameras followed the team around when Darryl Strawberry was a part of the club in an epic 22-episode show on FX. It was considered one of the first reality shows in TV history. Come through the gates on this day and enjoy an Amazing Race as we take you Below Deck of CHS Field. You don't need to be a Real Housewife or an American Idol to enjoy our Reality TV Night presented by Metro State . Coming to a Saints game helps you forget about the Real World, but this game may be Too Hot To Handle for some of you. Follow the Road Rules as you travel around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 16 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night

The women and men that put on a military uniform do so to protect us from foreign and domestic enemies. While serving they make sacrifices to put country first. It's just one of the many reasons why the Saints continue to honor our service members during Military Appreciation Night. Let the red, white, and blue fly high on this day and make sure you thank the many men and women that don the uniform on this night. Enjoy the game on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers .

Friday, May 17 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 6:37 p.m. - 40 Candles for 40 Years of John Hughes with the help of Gedde Watanabe who played Long Duk Dong in Sixteen Candles presented by Anoka-Ramsey Community College/Anoka Technical College

No one navigated teenage adolescence on the big screen like John Hughes. His iconic movies like The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Pretty in Pink, and Some Kind of Wonderful are considered some of the great teenage movies of all time. It's his directorial debut, however, the movie that won almost unanimous praise when it was released as the reason we celebrate him today on the 40 th anniversary of Sixteen Candles presented by Anoka-Ramsey Community College/Anoka Technical College . Part your hair down the middle, prepare to be mystified by American food, and get ready for the gong sounds because Gedde Watanabe, who played Long Duk Dong, is crashing the party and we're all staying on the sofa. Following the game, take in our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of John Hughes movies.

Saturday, May 18 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Royce Lewis Bobblehead Giveaway presented by CHS (1,500)

He's the present and the future of the Twins, but he's part of our past. He is only the third 1-1 draft pick in Minnesota Twins history and if his playoff power in 2023 is any indication, he's going to have a long and storied career. Of course, we're talking about a man whose Dad is a sommelier, his Mom is a softball player, and he owns more than 150 pairs of shoes, Royce Lewis. Join us for this special night where the first 1,500 fans in attendance receive a Royce Lewis bobblehead presented by CHS. Learn all about the California kid who is a career .324 hitter with 11 homers and 27 RBI and slashed .324/.407/.597 in just 46 games in a Saints uniform. Royce is a pretty laid back guy, so he'd appreciate the tropical feel on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 19 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your first chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's . Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. The dog is a big part of the family, so it's only fitting that it's a Cub Family Sunday and kids can run the bases following the game.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on June 8 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 21) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

