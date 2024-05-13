Redbirds to Give Toilet Paper to Fans on Friday, April 17
May 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Make sure to wipe your schedule clean as the Memphis Redbirds announced a special toilet paper giveaway scheduled for Friday, April 17 at AutoZone Park.
The first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive an exit voucher for two packs of six MEGA roll 3-ply White Cloud toilet paper, presented by Kruger Products. All fans who receive a voucher will be able to claim their rolls of toilet paper on the plaza upon exiting the stadium.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
