Redbirds to Give Toilet Paper to Fans on Friday, April 17

May 13, 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Make sure to wipe your schedule clean as the Memphis Redbirds announced a special toilet paper giveaway scheduled for Friday, April 17 at AutoZone Park.

The first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive an exit voucher for two packs of six MEGA roll 3-ply White Cloud toilet paper, presented by Kruger Products. All fans who receive a voucher will be able to claim their rolls of toilet paper on the plaza upon exiting the stadium.

