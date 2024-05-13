Twins Sign Experienced Left-Handed Pitcher Caleb Baragar, Assign him to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints bullpen has benefited from its veteran arms this year and will add to that experience with left-handed pitcher Caleb Baragar, who the Minnesota Twins signed to a minor league contract on Monday.

Baragar, 30, had been pitching this season with the Lancaster Stormers of the Atlantic League. In three starts, he went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA. In 16.0 innings he struck out 18 while walking five. His 16.0 innings and 18 strikeouts were tied for the eighth-most in the league.

The Southpaw last pitched in affiliated baseball with the Columbus Clippers in 2023. He went 2-1 with a 6.54 ERA in 23 relief appearances for the Guardians Triple-A affiliate. In 31.2 innings, he struck out 41 while walking 27, holding opponents to a .227 batting average. He did not allow a run in seven of his first 10 appearances with the Clippers, finishing April with a 2.19 ERA. He was released on August 3, 2023.

A ninth-round pick by San Fransisco in 2016 out of Indiana University, Baragar spent the first six years of his career in the Giants' system, making his Major League debut in 2020. In 49 appearances between 2020 and 2021, Baragar went 7-2 with a 2.78 ERA, holding opponents to a .222 batting average.

In 2019, Baragar was named the Triple-A National Championship Game MVP, throwing 5.0 shutout innings against Columbus. In two postseason appearances that year with Sacramento, he allowed one run over 10.0 innings, striking out 13.

The Saints also added right-handed pitcher Nick Wittgren, who was transferred from Wichita on Monday.

The Saints, in conjunction with the Twins, also released left-handed reliever Michael Boyle.

The Saints' roster now holds 27 players, one short of the league maximum, with 15 pitchers, 12 position players, seven on the Injured List and two Major League rehab assignments.

