On Deck at the Vic: Bark in the Park, Prospects Weekend, Villain Kids & an Appearance by Two Indianapolis Colts Highlight May 14-19 Homestand

May 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for their fourth homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14, against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The six-game series kicks off with Tuesday Dollar Menu and Bark in the Park (May 14), followed by a Wednesday Day Game (May 15) and the last Baseball in Education game of the season (May 16). Prospects Weekend includes fireworks (May 17), team autographs (May 18) and a Rowdie bobblehead giveaway (May 19) along with specialty jerseys and in-game entertainment provided by the Pirates Pierogies. All kids 14 and under eat free during the Sunday finale, which also includes a meet-and-greet opportunity with the Villain Kids and a chance for Indianapolis Colts fans to meet two of their defensive stars, Kenny Moore II and Samson Ebukam, for a pregame autograph session from 12:30-1:15 PM.

Tuesday, May 14 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express and PetSuites

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Three barks and you're out! Bring man's best friend to Victory Field to enjoy the game from the left and center field Toyota lawn. Your dog must have a ticket and be accompanied by at least one human. Dog tickets are $7.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:05 PM

Wednesday, May 15 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Baseball under the sun! Enjoy an afternoon ballgame with a business lunch or "offsite" meeting. Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, May 16 - Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly For the last time in 2024, Victory Field transforms itself into the largest classroom in central Indiana when Baseball in Education takes over the ballpark. Throwing baseball into the curriculum engages students and helps them learn English, math, science and history in exciting new ways. School groups are provided a special ticket discount when purchasing in advance.

Gates Open: 10 AM | First Pitch: 11:05 AM

Friday, May 17 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Fireworks presented by Hoosier Lottery, Native American Heritage Night presented by the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana

Join the Indians in celebrating the club's 19th consecutive season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians will wear Young Bucs jerseys and caps designed in the spirit of their MLB parent club, and the Pirates Pierogies will race during the game to entertain fans. After the final out is recorded, stick around for postgame fireworks.

The Indians will also welcome the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana to Victory Field for a night of recognition. The evening will begin with a brief smudging ceremony by the Miami Nation, where the drums and drummers will be cleansed with sage to invoke a meaningful and harmonious start to the event. Fans will be welcomed to the ballpark to the scents of burnt sage and sounds of Miami Nation drummers playing traditional songs until 6:30 PM. Pregame ceremonies honoring the Miami Nation begin at 6:45 PM and include the reading of the Victory Field land acknowledgment, a $2,000 scholarship awarded to Allison Burns, a member of the Miami Nation who is attending Huntington College and pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing, and ceremonial first pitch thrown by Miami Nation Tribal Secretary Sarah Bitzel. An educational booth about the Miami Nation will be on the concourse behind Section 109, and Miami Nation veterans will be recognized, too.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 18 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Team Autographs presented by Hoosier Lottery

Prospects Weekend continues with Young Bucs jerseys and caps worn on-field and the Pirates Pierogies providing ingame entertainment. Fans also may meet and obtain autographs from their favorite Indianapolis Indians before the game.

Players and coaches will sign on the concourse between Section 104 and 120 from 5-5:45 PM.

Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, May 19 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Rowdie Bobblehead giveaway presented by Hoosier Lottery, Sunday Characters with Villain Kids presented by MHS, Special Appearance by the Indianapolis Colts' Kenny Moore II and Samson Ebukam, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Prospects Weekend concludes with the Indians again wearing Young Bucs jerseys and caps on-field while the Pirates Pierogies race to the finish line to entertain fans. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of Rowdie holding a parrot.

All fans may meet the descendants of Disney Villains, the Villain Kids, before and during the game in the Center Field Plaza.

Kenny Moore II and Samson Ebukam of the Indianapolis Colts will sign autographs for fans near the right field videoboard from 12:30-1:15 PM before throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) Oneil Cruz growth chart, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.