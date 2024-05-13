Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 14-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's May 14-19 homestand. Memphis hosts the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire seven-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by special promotions, including the first fireworks show of the season, a toilet paper giveaway and a Redbirds Navy Replica Jersey giveaway.

Tuesday, May 14 - Doubleheader: Memphis vs. Gwinnett 5:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT, Memphis will be the home team.

First pitch for game two will be 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of game one, Gwinnett will be the home team.

Wednesday, May 15 - Memphis vs. Gwinnett 12:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11 a.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, May 16 - Memphis vs. Gwinnett 11:05 a.m. CDT

Gates open at 10 a.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Education Day - Vision: Prior to the game, enjoy a presentation from our friends at Southern College of Optometry on vision and the importance of protecting your eyes!

Friday, May 17 - Memphis vs. Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Toilet Paper Giveaway: The first 4,000 fans will receive FREE two 6-pack MEGA rolls of White Cloud 3-ply toilet paper, presented by Kruger Products.

Saturday, May 18 - Memphis vs. Gwinnett 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Redbirds Navy Replica Jersey Giveaway: Typically reserved for road games, the Memphis Redbirds are bringing their navy button up jerseys to AutoZone Park for fans to enjoy. Featuring the Music Note M, these navy button-up jerseys will go to the first 1,500 fans.

Postgame Fireworks Show: Enjoy our first postgame Fireworks Show of the season, presented by 98.1 the MAX! Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game.

Sunday, May 19 - Memphis vs. Gwinnett 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Following the game, kids can round the bases just like the pros!

Kids Round the Bases: Kids can come down to the field after the game to round the bases and high-five Rockey at home plate!

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

