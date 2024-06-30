Series Finale in Springfield Spoiled

Springfield, MO - Down early, the Arkansas Travelers battled back to tie the score only to see the Springfield Cardinals pull away late for an 8-2 win on Sunday night. The game turned in the Cardinals favor for good in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jimmy Crooks and Jacob Buchberger hit consecutive home runs to break the tie. Ryan Shreve and Jack Ralston combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of relief for Springfield. Travs starter Juan Mercedes settled in after a two-run first inning and retired his final eight hitters while working five full innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas tied the game in the sixth inning when Harry Ford hit a chopper through a drawn in infield to score Ben Williamson.

* The homers by Crooks and Buchberger came on consecutive pitches to start the bottom of the sixth.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Victor Labrada: 1-2, run, BB, 2 SB

* LHP Raul Alcantara: 1.1 IP, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas won the season series over Springfield, 11-10.

* Three stolen bases puts the Travs season total at 109.

Up Next

The Travs return home to host the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday night. LHP Brandyn Garcia starts in his Double-A debut against RHP Josh Stephan (2-4, 4.81). It is a Free Splash Pad Night at DSP and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

