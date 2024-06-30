San Antonio Clinches Series Victory Against Midland

June 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Sunday night. After dropping Saturday night's contest, the Missions bounced back with a 10-1 victory on Sunday. In doing so, the Missions clinched the series victory 4-2.

Ryan Cusick was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The Missions put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes started the frame with a single to left field. After striking out the next batter, Cusick attempted to pick-off Reyes from first. However, a throwing error from Cusick allowed him to advance 90 feet. Reyes was left stranded after a fly out and a strikeout.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a 1-2-3 inning in the first inning, Midland put a runner in scoring position against Kollar in the second frame. With one man down, Junior Perez reached on a ground-rule double. Jordan Groshans popped out for the second out. Jeremy Eierman flew out to left field to end the inning.

Midland placed another runner in scoring position in the top of the third inning. After retiring the first two batters, Cooper Bowman doubled to left field. Jack Winkler struck out to end the frame.

The Missions ended the scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Zach Reks drew a walk to start the frame. After retiring the next two batters, Brandon Valenzuela drove in Reks with a double to right-center field. Michael De La Cruz was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. Cole Cummings drove in both runners with a double to right-center field. San Antonio grabbed a 3-0 lead.

San Antonio added five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Robert Perez Jr. singled to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Cusick walked Reks. With Jarryd Dale at the plate, Perez Jr. stole third base. Dale lined out for the second out. A wild pitch during the next at-bat allowed Perez Jr. to score. Ripken Reyes drew a walk to put two runners on base. On ball four, a wild pitch allowed Reks to advance to third base. Valenzuela drove in Reks with a single to center field. De La Cruz drove in Reyes with a single to center field.

The fourth inning continued as Cusick walked Cole Cummings to load the bases. Wander Guante took over on the mound. The right-hander walked Robbie Tenerowicz, which allowed Valenzuela to score. Perez Jr. Drew a walk which allowed De La Cruz to score. Connor Hollis popped out to end the inning. San Antonio extended their lead to 8-0.

A solo home run extended the Missions lead in the fifth inning. With one man down, Jarryd Dale lifted a fly ball over the left field fence for a home run. His second long ball of the year made it a 9-0 lead for the Missions.

Kollar had to pitch out of trouble in the top of the sixth inning. Brennan Milone reached base with a one-out single. After striking out the next batter, Kollar allowed a double to Junior Perez. With two runners in scoring position, Jordan Groshans lined out to end the scoring threat.

Kollar's night ended after six innings of work. The right-hander allowed five hits and one walk while holding the RockHounds off the scoreboard. Along the way, he struck out five batters. Bobby Milacki took over on the mound in the seventh inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Midlan ended the shutout. With Carter Loewen on the mound, Groshans drew a one-out walk. Jeremy Eierman singled to put two runners on base. Following a fielder's choice, Caeden Trenkle drove in Groshans with a base hit to right field. Loewen retired the final batter of the game to clinch the 10-1 win.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 10-1

With the win, San Antonio improves to 4-2, 35-39 on the season

Attendance: 2,346

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 5 H, BB, 5 K

Ryan Cusick (RockHounds starter): L, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 8 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #24 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Tuesday, July 2nd

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 4th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, July 3rd

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 1-4, 2B

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): DNP

Cooper Bowman (#17 A's prospect): 1-5, 2B, 2 K

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): L, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 8 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect): 1-4

The San Antonio Missions will hit the road for a three-game road trip against the Corpus Christi Hooks beginning Monday, July 1st. Right-hander Raul Brito (2-1, 3.27) is expected to start for the Missions. Right-hander Miguel Ullola (4-3, 4.54) is scheduled to pitch for Corpus Christi. Monday's first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.