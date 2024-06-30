5-Run 1st, Anchia, VanScoter Boost Travs to Win

Springfield, MO - A five-run first inning put the Arkansas in the driver's seat and Reid VanScoter worked a season best seven innings and the Travelers won a third straight game, downing the Springfield Cardinals, 7-2 on Saturday night. VanScoter earned his fourth win of the year, surrendering just two runs (one earned) over seven frames while scattering eight hits. He worked with a lead all night after the Travs scored five times in the opening inning, all on run scoring doubles from Harry Ford, Hogan Windish and Jake Anchia. Anchis posted a perfect night at the plate going 3-3 with a walk and two extra base hits.

Moments That Mattered

* The first three hitters of the game all reached base culminating in a two-run double from Ford that put the Travs in front by two before they ever made an out. Windish doubled home a run with one out to add to the lead and Anchia drove in a pair with two out to finish the opening inning scoring.

* After Springfield climbed back within three, Arkansas got consecutive home runs in the eighth inning from Brock Rodden and Anchia to push the lead back to five.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Jake Anchia: 3-3, BB, run, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 4 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas clinched the series victory.

* VanScoter allowed just one earned run for the fourth consecutive start.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (3-3, 2.80) starting against LHP Quinn Mathews in his Double-A debut. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

